EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME Stock Holdings Lifted by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,289 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. EMCOR Group comprises about 0.7% of Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $33,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EME. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 17.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,463,760,000 after purchasing an additional 798,975 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 949,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $572,351,000 after purchasing an additional 311,474 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $344,548,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 530,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,736,000 after purchasing an additional 14,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 407,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,206,000 after buying an additional 12,182 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

EME stock opened at $705.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $718.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $668.47. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $320.89 and a 52 week high of $835.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.16.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.51. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.250-29.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 18th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on EME shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $773.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EME

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR’s service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.