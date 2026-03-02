TD Asset Management Inc Buys 58,252 Shares of Sanofi $SNY

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 337,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,252 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $15,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNY. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 81.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,879,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635,867 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Sanofi by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,274,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,497,000 after buying an additional 384,902 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,742,000. Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in Sanofi by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,587,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,139,000 after acquiring an additional 75,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Sanofi by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,483,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,992,000 after acquiring an additional 208,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, January 16th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Bank of America downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $48.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $118.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.45. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $44.62 and a 52 week high of $60.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) is a multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in France that researches, develops, manufactures and markets prescription medicines, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. The company operates across multiple therapeutic areas, including immunology, rare diseases, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, and vaccines through its Sanofi Pasteur division. Sanofi sells products to hospitals, clinics, governments and retail pharmacies, with a broad global footprint and significant presence in Europe, North America and emerging markets.

Key commercial offerings include specialty biologics and established small-molecule medicines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.