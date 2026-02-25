Top Penny Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 24th

Larimar Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Mana Capital Acquisition are the three Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are low-priced shares of very small or thinly traded companies—typically quoted under $5 per share (and often under $1)—that frequently trade on over-the-counter markets rather than major exchanges. They tend to be highly speculative and volatile, with low liquidity and limited public information, which increases the risk of large losses and fraud for investors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Larimar Therapeutics (LRMR)

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IOVA

Mana Capital Acquisition (MAAQ)

Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on engaging in a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses operating in the healthcare, technology, green economy, and consumer products sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MAAQ

Recommended Stories