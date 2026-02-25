30,283 Shares in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF $SCHE Purchased by Vawter Financial Ltd.

Vawter Financial Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 122.2% during the third quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 1.1%

SCHE opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $35.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.54.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps. The Fund may lend its portfolio securities to brokers, dealers and other financial institutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.