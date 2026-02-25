Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cipher Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Cipher Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Monday, December 15th. Northland Securities set a $27.50 price objective on Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Citizens Jmp set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cipher Mining presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.46.

Shares of NASDAQ CIFR opened at $17.12 on Wednesday. Cipher Mining has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $25.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.11 and a beta of 2.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.09.

In other Cipher Mining news, Director James E. Newsome sold 21,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $349,790.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 172,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,765,046.76. The trade was a 11.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick Arthur Kelly sold 35,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $631,687.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,512,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,864,557.44. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 142,825 shares of company stock worth $2,319,720. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cipher Mining by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,680,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,360,000 after purchasing an additional 9,865,533 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $70,524,000. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $64,266,000. Situational Awareness LP boosted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 10,469,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 3,718.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,292,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Inc is a Nasdaq-listed bitcoin mining company that develops, owns and operates large-scale mining facilities across the United States. The company focuses on deploying advanced ASIC hardware and securing long-term low-cost power contracts to optimize bitcoin production. By strategically locating its sites in regions with abundant energy supply, Cipher Mining seeks to maintain a competitive cost structure and deliver efficient hashrate capacity growth.

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Cipher Mining has pursued an integrated approach encompassing site development, equipment procurement and operations management.

