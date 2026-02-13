Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 97.81 and traded as high as GBX 147.60. Ecora Resources shares last traded at GBX 140, with a volume of 400,677 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Ecora Resources from GBX 155 to GBX 185 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 price objective on shares of Ecora Resources in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ecora Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 167.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.68, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of £344.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 124.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 97.81.

Ecora Resources is a leading royalty company focused on supporting the supply of commodities essential to creating

a sustainable future. The company is listed on both the London and Toronto Stock Exchange.

Our vision is to be globally recognised as the royalty company of choice synonymous with commodities that support a

sustainable future by continuing to grow and diversify our royalty portfolio in line with our strategy. We will achieve this

through building a diversified portfolio of scale over high quality assets that drives low volatility earnings growth and

shareholder returns.

