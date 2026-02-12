Krilogy Financial LLC Takes $2.03 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 43,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 17,616,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,197 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,148,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,915,000 after purchasing an additional 499,599 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,882,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,838,000 after purchasing an additional 620,942 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,281,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,985,000 after purchasing an additional 113,601 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 128.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,614,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,388 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $51.36 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $52.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.84.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.