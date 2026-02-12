James Hardie Industries PLC. (NYSE:JHX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of James Hardie Industries PLC. (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.15.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial set a $21.00 target price on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Monday, December 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of James Hardie Industries from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Report on James Hardie Industries

Institutional Trading of James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries Trading Up 6.7%

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JHX. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 641.2% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 4,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 11,238.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 3,431.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. 7.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JHX opened at $26.02 on Thursday. James Hardie Industries has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 96.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 2.70%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE: JHX) is a global manufacturer of high-performance fiber cement building products. The company specializes in exterior cladding, trim and soffit, as well as interior backerboard solutions designed for residential and commercial construction. By combining cement, sand and cellulose fibers, James Hardie produces durable, low-maintenance materials that resist moisture, fire and termite damage, catering to builders, contractors and homeowners through a network of distributors and retail channels.

The company’s flagship products include Hardie® Plank® and Hardie® Panel® siding systems, Hardie® BackerBoard® for tile applications, and a range of architectural trim solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.