Nintendo Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nintendo Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company.

NTDOY has been the topic of several research reports. China Renaissance restated a “sell” rating on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Macquarie Capit upgraded Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Freedom Capital upgraded Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research lowered Nintendo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure upgraded Nintendo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd.

NTDOY opened at $14.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.18. Nintendo has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $24.92. The company has a market cap of $75.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 34.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Nintendo by 13.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nintendo in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,720,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Nintendo by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nintendo by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 65,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 9,121 shares during the period. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., headquartered in Kyoto, Japan, is a global entertainment company best known for designing, manufacturing and marketing video game hardware and software. Founded in 1889 as a playing-card company, Nintendo transitioned into electronic entertainment in the latter half of the 20th century and has since become one of the most recognizable names in interactive entertainment. The company serves markets worldwide, with major operations and customer bases in Japan, North America and Europe, and it maintains a presence through regional subsidiaries, distribution partners and digital storefronts.

Nintendo’s business spans console and handheld hardware, first-party software titles, digital services and licensing.

