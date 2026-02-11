T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $24.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.27 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.76%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 2.7%

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $5.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,451,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,008,395. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.17. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $181.36 and a 1-year high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.78.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.32, for a total transaction of $306,436.24. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,720.16. This trade represents a 21.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director G Michael Sievert sold 22,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.97, for a total transaction of $4,881,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 308,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,977,771.12. The trade was a 6.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 51,457 shares of company stock worth $11,149,636 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,845,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $677,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,422 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 44.6% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 4,109,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $924,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,808 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,234,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,801,155,000 after buying an additional 1,092,769 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,118,624 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $505,817,000 after buying an additional 579,352 shares during the period. Finally, Meridiem Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth $81,128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Positive Sentiment: Very strong customer growth: T?Mobile reported industry?leading postpaid results — 962k postpaid phone net additions in Q4 (best Q4 since the Sprint close), 2.4M total postpaid net adds in Q4 and 7.8M for FY?2025, which supports durable revenue expansion. T?Mobile Q4 Customer Results

Very strong customer growth: T?Mobile reported industry?leading postpaid results — 962k postpaid phone net additions in Q4 (best Q4 since the Sprint close), 2.4M total postpaid net adds in Q4 and 7.8M for FY?2025, which supports durable revenue expansion. Positive Sentiment: Revenue beat (slight): Q4 revenue rose 11.3% to $24.33B, marginally above estimates, indicating healthy underlying demand and monetization despite the EPS miss. T?Mobile Q4 Press Release

Revenue beat (slight): Q4 revenue rose 11.3% to $24.33B, marginally above estimates, indicating healthy underlying demand and monetization despite the EPS miss. Positive Sentiment: Product/tech differentiation: T?Mobile unveiled a real?time, network?embedded AI platform — a potential long?term differentiator that could drive ARPU improvements and reduce churn without new device requirements. T?Mobile Real?Time AI

Product/tech differentiation: T?Mobile unveiled a real?time, network?embedded AI platform — a potential long?term differentiator that could drive ARPU improvements and reduce churn without new device requirements. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and media focus on valuation and strategy: Commentators (including Jim Cramer coverage) are debating whether recent share weakness creates a buying opportunity; this keeps volatility elevated but is informational rather than a direct operational driver. Jim Cramer Coverage

Analyst and media focus on valuation and strategy: Commentators (including Jim Cramer coverage) are debating whether recent share weakness creates a buying opportunity; this keeps volatility elevated but is informational rather than a direct operational driver. Negative Sentiment: EPS miss: Reported EPS of $1.88 fell short of the $2.13 consensus, which is the primary reason investors sold shares — earnings disappointed after last year’s higher EPS baseline. Q4 Earnings Release

EPS miss: Reported EPS of $1.88 fell short of the $2.13 consensus, which is the primary reason investors sold shares — earnings disappointed after last year’s higher EPS baseline. Negative Sentiment: Subscriber adds below Street expectations and tougher competitive environment: Although additions were strong in absolute terms, they missed some analyst forecasts as rivals ran aggressive promotions, raising near?term growth concerns. Reuters: Subscriber Adds

Subscriber adds below Street expectations and tougher competitive environment: Although additions were strong in absolute terms, they missed some analyst forecasts as rivals ran aggressive promotions, raising near?term growth concerns. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction and sentiment: Coverage from MarketWatch/Barron’s and others highlights the EPS miss and subscriber shortfall as reasons for the stock drop, amplifying short?term downside risk despite the underlying growth story. MarketWatch: Why Stock Is Falling

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

