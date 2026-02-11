Financial Counselors Inc. Has $21.26 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 730,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,595 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 28.3% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $21,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,980,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,062,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,337 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 34,105,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,321 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,161,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 68.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,827,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,185,000 after purchasing an additional 740,288 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV opened at $32.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.40 and its 200 day moving average is $29.36. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $32.18.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as value. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

