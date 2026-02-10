Insider Selling: Heartflow (NASDAQ:HTFL) CEO Sells $619,552.52 in Stock

Heartflow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTFL – Get Free Report) CEO John C.M. Farquhar sold 22,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $619,552.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 591,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,246,873.76. The trade was a 3.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Heartflow Trading Down 6.8%

NASDAQ HTFL traded down $1.99 on Tuesday, hitting $27.30. 2,297,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,832. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.26. Heartflow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.38 and a 52 week high of $41.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HTFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Heartflow from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Heartflow from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Heartflow in a report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Heartflow from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Heartflow in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Institutional Trading of Heartflow

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Heartflow in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,263,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Heartflow in the third quarter valued at about $101,182,000. Schusterman Interests LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartflow in the third quarter valued at about $65,274,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Heartflow during the third quarter worth about $48,871,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Heartflow in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,671,000.

About Heartflow

HeartFlow, Inc (NASDAQ: HTFL) is a medical technology company that develops non-invasive diagnostic solutions for coronary artery disease. The company’s core offering translates coronary CT angiography (CTA) data into a patient-specific, three-dimensional physiological model of the coronary arteries. Using advanced image processing and computational modeling, HeartFlow’s analysis estimates fractional flow reserve (FFR) values throughout the coronary tree to identify ischemia-producing lesions without the need for invasive pressure-wire measurements.

HeartFlow’s cloud-based service integrates with clinical workflows: clinicians submit coronary CTA images and receive a detailed, color-coded 3D map and report that highlights lesion-specific FFR values and physiological impact.

