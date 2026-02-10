Grupo Televisa S.A. (NYSE:TV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Grupo Televisa S.A. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.0667.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TV. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Televisa in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Grupo Televisa in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Televisa in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Grupo Televisa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th.

NYSE TV opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. Grupo Televisa has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $3.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TV. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 14,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 237,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd grew its holdings in Grupo Televisa by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 54,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa by 2.5% during the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 405,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. is a leading Mexican multimedia conglomerate headquartered in Mexico City, specializing in the creation, production and distribution of Spanish-language content. The company operates free-to-air television networks, subscription pay-TV services, broadband and telephony under its cable arm, and a range of digital streaming platforms. Grupo Televisa’s portfolio spans news, sports, telenovelas, reality programming and original series, positioning it as one of the largest content producers in the Spanish-speaking world.

Televisa’s broadcast division includes flagship channels such as Las Estrellas and Canal 5, while its pay-TV segment features operations under brands like Sky México and Izzi Telecom.

