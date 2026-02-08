Brookfield Corporation $BN Shares Sold by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC lowered its position in Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 67.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,719 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the third quarter worth $40,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Brookfield by 109.3% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Brookfield by 507.5% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Brookfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up from $50.67) on shares of Brookfield in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.70.

Shares of NYSE BN opened at $45.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.61 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.52. Brookfield Corporation has a 12-month low of $29.07 and a 12-month high of $49.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 1.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Corporation will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN) is a global alternative asset manager that specializes in real assets. The company invests in and operates businesses across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power and energy, private equity and credit. Its activities span both ownership and active management of physical assets as well as the operation of investment funds and vehicles that provide institutional and retail investors access to long?lived, cash?generating assets.

Brookfield’s services include asset management, direct investing, property development and the operation of infrastructure and energy businesses.

