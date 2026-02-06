Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 55.17% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HOOD. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $152.00 price objective on Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.43.
Read Our Latest Report on Robinhood Markets
Robinhood Markets Price Performance
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 52.19% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 52,540 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total transaction of $4,613,537.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,394.84. The trade was a 65.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $15,855,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 430,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,817,485.56. The trade was a 21.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,537,615 shares of company stock valued at $182,272,702. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 46.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 49,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 15,885 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $353,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,826,000. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Robinhood Markets News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade to a Buy cites recent pullback as a margin of safety and highlights diversification (subscriptions, net interest, product rollouts) plus strong operating leverage. Robinhood: A Buy Ahead Q4 Earnings (Rating Upgrade)
- Positive Sentiment: Previews and previews-style analysis flag solid equity and options trading as a core earnings support item that can offset muted crypto volumes, helping near?term revenue resilience. Solid Equity, Options Trading to Aid HOOD Q4 Earnings Amid Crypto Slump
- Positive Sentiment: Speculative catalyst: coverage highlights possible involvement in a future SpaceX IPO and opportunities from shifts in high?profile political accounts as new revenue pathways. Robinhood’s Potential SpaceX IPO Role And Trump Accounts Opportunity
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst models and previews lay out key Q4 metrics to watch (user activity, BTC volume, net interest, subscriptions) — useful benchmarking for whether the actual print will move the stock. What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Robinhood Markets (HOOD) Q4 Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Falling crypto prices and weaker prediction?market activity are cited as immediate headwinds to crypto revenues and trading volumes, a direct drag on HOOD’s crypto?exposed revenue line. Falling Cryptocurrency Prices and Concerns Surrounding Lower Prediction Market Activity Weighs on Robinhood Markets (HOOD)
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction to the recent Bitcoin crash pressured crypto?exposed fintech peers and weighed on Robinhood in intraday moves. Robinhood, Coinbase, Circle shares slide after Bitcoin crash
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling disclosed this week (Steven M. Quirk and Daniel M. Gallagher Jr.) reduced holdings materially; markets often view clustered insider sales as a short?term negative signal. SEC Form 4 (insider sale)
- Negative Sentiment: Options?focused commentary and bearish pieces warned of an extended pre?earnings pullback and sketched downside scenarios if crypto and sentiment remain weak. Robinhood Stock Eyes 8th Consecutive Loss Before Earnings
Robinhood Markets Company Profile
Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.
Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Robinhood Markets
- Trade this between 9:30 and 10:45 am EST
- New gold price target
- When to buy gold (mathematically)
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- Nervous about the stock market? Read this
Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.