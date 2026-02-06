Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 55.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HOOD. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $152.00 price objective on Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.43.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of HOOD stock traded up $11.10 on Friday, hitting $83.78. 33,087,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,040,563. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.90 and its 200 day moving average is $119.12. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $29.66 and a 1-year high of $153.86. The company has a market capitalization of $75.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.43.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 52.19% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 52,540 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total transaction of $4,613,537.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,394.84. The trade was a 65.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $15,855,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 430,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,817,485.56. The trade was a 21.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,537,615 shares of company stock valued at $182,272,702. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 46.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 49,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 15,885 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $353,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,826,000. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.