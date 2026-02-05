Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Cantor Fitzgerald

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Monday, January 12th. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Shares of GNL opened at $9.48 on Wednesday.

Shares of GNL opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.11. Global Net Lease has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $9.65.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Global Net Lease had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 48.52%.The company had revenue of $121.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.86 million. Analysts predict that Global Net Lease will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 4,854.4% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,263,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,115 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,933,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 83.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,229,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,931,000 after buying an additional 1,924,238 shares in the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 4,343,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Global Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,525,000. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease (NYSE: GNL) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of single-tenant, net-lease commercial properties. The company’s business model centers on establishing long-term, triple-net leases with creditworthy tenants, enabling the pass-through of property operating expenses while aiming to provide predictable rental income and stable cash flows. Global Net Lease’s portfolio spans retail, industrial, office and light-industrial assets, each selected for its strategic location and tenant credit quality.

Since launching its initial public offering in April 2016, Global Net Lease has built a presence in key markets throughout the United States and Western Europe.

