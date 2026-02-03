Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Shares Up 4.7% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.7% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $35.08 and last traded at $34.6650. Approximately 15,350,425 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 212% from the average daily volume of 4,922,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.10.

The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.44 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.02%.

Enterprise Products Partners declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 30th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.77.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.09 per share, with a total value of $481,350.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 173,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,570,374.74. This trade represents a 9.46% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $74.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.42 and its 200-day moving average is $31.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) is a Houston-based master limited partnership that provides midstream energy services across North America. The company owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines, storage facilities, processing plants and export terminals that transport and handle natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined and petrochemical products. Its core activities include gathering and transportation, fractionation of NGLs, natural gas processing, crude oil and condensate pipelines, and marine and terminal services that enable domestic distribution and exports.

Enterprise serves a diverse set of customers including producers, refiners, petrochemical companies, marketers and end users.

