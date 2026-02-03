Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Given New GBX 125 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to GBX 125 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LLOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 102 to GBX 117 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 103 target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 100 to GBX 120 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 100 to GBX 110 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 107.78.

Shares of LON LLOY opened at GBX 112.62 on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 60.78 and a 12-month high of GBX 113.60. The company has a market cap of £66.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 98.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 89.14.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported GBX 7 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 11.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 7.3199528 earnings per share for the current year.

We are the largest UK retail and commercial financial services provider with over 25 million customers and a presence in nearly every community.

The Group’s main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance and long-term savings, provided through the largest branch network and digital bank in the UK, with well recognised brands including Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland and Scottish Widows.

Our shares are quoted on the London and New York stock exchanges and we are one of the largest companies in the FTSE 100 index.

