Boeing (NYSE:BA) Upgraded by Argus to “Hold” Rating

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Argus to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. New Street Research set a $257.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.39.

Get Boeing alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BA

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $233.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.73. Boeing has a twelve month low of $128.88 and a twelve month high of $254.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.13 billion, a PE ratio of 115.94, a P/E/G ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $10.32. The business had revenue of $23.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.90) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Boeing will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, SVP Dana S. Deasy purchased 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $178.88 per share, with a total value of $99,099.52. Following the purchase, the senior vice president directly owned 28,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,087,704.96. This represents a 1.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total transaction of $270,003.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,904.96. This trade represents a 8.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Boeing by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

(Get Free Report)

Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.