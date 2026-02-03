142,121 Shares in Affirm Holdings, Inc. $AFRM Bought by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 142,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,386,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,195,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,898,000 after buying an additional 922,813 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in Affirm by 12.3% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,389,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,899,000 after buying an additional 808,455 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,659,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,195,000 after acquiring an additional 254,359 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,970,000 after purchasing an additional 161,522 shares during the period. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP increased its position in Affirm by 39.1% during the second quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 2,896,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,292,000 after acquiring an additional 814,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Affirm

In other Affirm news, CFO Robert O’hare sold 36,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,912,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,440. This trade represents a 96.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Max R. Levchin sold 666,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $53,746,612.92. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 711,256 shares of company stock worth $57,231,923 in the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Affirm Price Performance

Affirm stock opened at $61.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 92.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 12.80 and a quick ratio of 12.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.48. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $30.90 and a one year high of $100.00.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $933.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.83 million. Affirm had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 6.74%.Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AFRM. Wall Street Zen cut Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Affirm from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.16.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company that provides point-of-sale consumer lending and payments solutions for online and in-store purchases. Its core product is a buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) platform that enables consumers to split purchases into fixed, transparent installment loans with no hidden fees. Affirm offers a range of financing options through merchant integrations, a consumer-facing mobile app and virtual card capabilities, and tools for merchants to offer alternative payment methods at checkout.

