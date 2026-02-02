Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading 2.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.96 and last traded at $29.71. Approximately 26,458,770 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 31,702,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMCI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.00 price objective on Super Micro Computer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Northland Securities set a $63.00 target price on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.19.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 2.1%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.49 and a 200-day moving average of $41.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.540 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 2,564.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company’s product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

