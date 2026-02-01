Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 591,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,318 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $124,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 15,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.19.

Trending Headlines about Honeywell International

Here are the key news stories impacting Honeywell International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and strategic catalyst — Honeywell reported adjusted Q4 EPS $2.59 (vs. ~$2.54 est.) and roughly $10.1B in sales, with orders up sharply and backlog >$37B; management moved the aerospace spin-off timeline up to Q3 2026 — this drove the initial rally after results. PR Newswire: Q4 results & outlook

Q4 beat and strategic catalyst — Honeywell reported adjusted Q4 EPS $2.59 (vs. ~$2.54 est.) and roughly $10.1B in sales, with orders up sharply and backlog >$37B; management moved the aerospace spin-off timeline up to Q3 2026 — this drove the initial rally after results. Positive Sentiment: Broad analyst upgrades/price-target increases — Several major firms raised targets and kept constructive ratings (JPMorgan to $260/OW; Citi to $265/Buy; Barclays to $259/OW; RBC to $268/Outperform), signaling renewed analyst conviction after the quarter. Benzinga: analyst moves

Broad analyst upgrades/price-target increases — Several major firms raised targets and kept constructive ratings (JPMorgan to $260/OW; Citi to $265/Buy; Barclays to $259/OW; RBC to $268/Outperform), signaling renewed analyst conviction after the quarter. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary on margin upside and forecast lifts — Post?earnings writeups and notes (Seeking Alpha, Forbes) emphasize margin expansion, improved profitability and why the results support a buy thesis — reinforcing the bullish narrative. Benzinga: analysts raise forecasts

Analyst commentary on margin upside and forecast lifts — Post?earnings writeups and notes (Seeking Alpha, Forbes) emphasize margin expansion, improved profitability and why the results support a buy thesis — reinforcing the bullish narrative. Positive Sentiment: Options flow showed bullish positioning — Unusually large call buying (?11.7k calls) the session after results indicates speculative/hedged bullish interest, which can amplify intraday upside.

Options flow showed bullish positioning — Unusually large call buying (?11.7k calls) the session after results indicates speculative/hedged bullish interest, which can amplify intraday upside. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its target to $235 but kept an “equal weight” rating, a milder endorsement versus other banks and a reminder not all analysts are increasing conviction. TickerReport: Wells Fargo note

Wells Fargo raised its target to $235 but kept an “equal weight” rating, a milder endorsement versus other banks and a reminder not all analysts are increasing conviction. Neutral Sentiment: FY 2026 guidance is roughly in line with street expectations (EPS range $10.35–$10.65, revenue $38.8B–$39.8B) — supportive but not a clear beat that would immediately re-rate consensus materially. PR Newswire: outlook

FY 2026 guidance is roughly in line with street expectations (EPS range $10.35–$10.65, revenue $38.8B–$39.8B) — supportive but not a clear beat that would immediately re-rate consensus materially. Negative Sentiment: Q1 guide came in slightly light — Honeywell guided Q1 EPS $2.25–$2.35 (vs. ~2.39 consensus) and revenue $9.1B–$9.4B (vs. ~9.4B est.), which could cap near?term upside if investors focus on the quarter?ahead softness. PR Newswire: guidance details

Q1 guide came in slightly light — Honeywell guided Q1 EPS $2.25–$2.35 (vs. ~2.39 consensus) and revenue $9.1B–$9.4B (vs. ~9.4B est.), which could cap near?term upside if investors focus on the quarter?ahead softness. Negative Sentiment: One-time charge weighed on GAAP profit — A settlement with Flexjet reduced GAAP profits in the quarter; while adjusted results were strong, the charge is a reminder of event-driven downside risk. WSJ: Flexjet settlement

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.1%

Honeywell International stock opened at $227.52 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $229.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 40.40%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.