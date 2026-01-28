Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Holdings Cut by Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC

Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,678 shares during the quarter. Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.
Palantir Technologies News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Bank of America lists Palantir among its highest?conviction names for 2026, highlighting accelerating AI-driven revenue and expanding margins as reasons for continued upside. Bank of America Still Thinks Palantir Is One of the Best Stocks to Buy for 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Phillip Securities initiated coverage with a Buy and $208 price target, citing strong conviction in Palantir’s AI-led growth and U.S. market strength — a fresh institutional vote of confidence ahead of earnings. Analyst Sees Strong AI-Led Growth in Palantir (PLTR), Starts Buy
- Positive Sentiment: HD Hyundai strengthened its partnership with Palantir, which could boost enterprise adoption of Foundry/AIP and support durable commercial revenue expansion. Strategic partner wins are a tangible growth catalyst. HD Hyundai and Palantir Technologies (PLTR) Strengthen Their Partnership
- Neutral Sentiment: Multiple previews note Q4 results (Feb. 2) as the key near?term catalyst — investors are focused on revenue growth, margin expansion and guidance to justify recent gains; high expectations raise the risk of a volatility spike around the print. Palantir Stock (PLTR): Can Q4 Earnings Support Its 100%+ Rally?
- Negative Sentiment: RBC Capital and other bearish commentary warn of downside — one analyst highlighted the risk of a collapse toward ~$50 and noted material insider selling, which increases headline risk and could pressure sentiment if guidance disappoints. This Analyst Warns Palantir Stock Could Plunge to $50. Should You Sell Shares Now?
- Negative Sentiment: Reputational/regulatory risk: reporting on Palantir tools being used by ICE to track Medicaid data has drawn scrutiny, which could invite political or regulatory pressure and complicate U.S. government business debates. Palantir/ICE connections draw fire as questions raised about tool tracking Medicaid data to find people to arrest
Palantir Technologies Price Performance
PLTR stock opened at $165.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $394.94 billion, a PE ratio of 394.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.54. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.12 and a 12 month high of $207.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.69.
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have commented on PLTR. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. HSBC increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.07.
About Palantir Technologies
Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.
Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.
Read More
