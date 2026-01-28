PLANET Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $309.88 Thousand (PLANET)

PLANET (PLANET) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. PLANET has a total market capitalization of $309.88 thousand and approximately $12.54 thousand worth of PLANET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PLANET has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PLANET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89,134.85 or 0.99050689 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88,748.55 or 0.99468544 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PLANET launched on May 29th, 2023. PLANET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,010 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000,000 tokens. PLANET’s official Twitter account is @planetrefi. PLANET’s official website is planetrefi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PLANET (PLANET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PLANET has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,010 with 851,450,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of PLANET is 0.00000037 USD and is up 2.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $12,372.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://planetrefi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLANET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLANET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PLANET using one of the exchanges listed above.

