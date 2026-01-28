Simplify Opportunistic Income ETF (CRDT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 27th

Simplify Opportunistic Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CRDT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 27th.
Simplify Opportunistic Income ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA CRDT opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.65. Simplify Opportunistic Income ETF has a 52-week low of $22.96 and a 52-week high of $25.99.
Simplify Opportunistic Income ETF Company Profile
