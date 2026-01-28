Simplify Opportunistic Income ETF (CRDT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 27th

Simplify Opportunistic Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CRDT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 27th.

Simplify Opportunistic Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CRDT opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.65. Simplify Opportunistic Income ETF has a 52-week low of $22.96 and a 52-week high of $25.99.

Get Simplify Opportunistic Income ETF alerts:

Simplify Opportunistic Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Simplify Opportunistic Income ETF (CRDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds various fixed income securities from developed markets. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitation CRDT was launched on Jun 26, 2023 and is managed by Simplify.

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Opportunistic Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Opportunistic Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.