Critical Survey: SEMrush (SEMR) versus Its Rivals

SEMrush (NYSE:SEMR – Get Free Report) is one of 45 public companies in the “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare SEMrush to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

SEMrush has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEMrush’s peers have a beta of 0.84, suggesting that their average share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SEMrush and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SEMrush $376.82 million $8.24 million -596.00 SEMrush Competitors $288.62 million -$57.43 million -8.56

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SEMrush has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. SEMrush is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

32.9% of SEMrush shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of shares of all “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies are owned by institutional investors. 55.6% of SEMrush shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of shares of all “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SEMrush and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEMrush -1.05% -1.60% -1.07% SEMrush Competitors -51.08% -912.69% -63.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SEMrush and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEMrush 1 5 0 0 1.83 SEMrush Competitors 94 196 216 11 2.28

As a group, “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies have a potential upside of 78.91%. Given SEMrush’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SEMrush has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

SEMrush beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About SEMrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc. develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company’s customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

