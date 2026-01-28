Coty (NYSE:COTY) Receives $5.23 Consensus PT from Analysts

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nineteen have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.2275.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Coty from $3.50 to $3.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Coty from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Redburn Partners set a $3.60 price target on Coty in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Coty in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Finally, Santander lowered Coty to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd.

Get Coty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on COTY

Institutional Trading of Coty

Coty Trading Down 2.0%

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in Coty by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 340,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Coty by 10.9% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,994,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,574,000 after purchasing an additional 392,720 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,449,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Coty by 6,340.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,883,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coty by 868.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 101,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COTY opened at $3.16 on Friday. Coty has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.96.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 6.60%.Coty’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Coty has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.210 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coty

(Get Free Report)

Coty Inc is a multinational beauty company specializing in the development, manufacturing and marketing of fragrances, color cosmetics and skin and body care products. Established in 1904 by François Coty in Paris, the company has grown through a blend of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to become one of the leading players in the global beauty industry. Coty’s portfolio encompasses a broad range of consumer and luxury brands, reflecting its commitment to catering to diverse consumer preferences and market segments.

The company’s product offerings span three main divisions: Coty Luxury, Coty Consumer Beauty and Coty Professional Beauty.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.