PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) versus The American Energy Group (OTCMKTS:AEGG) Head to Head Analysis

The American Energy Group (OTCMKTS:AEGG – Get Free Report) and PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for The American Energy Group and PEDEVCO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The American Energy Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 PEDEVCO 0 1 1 1 3.00

PEDEVCO has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 152.95%. Given PEDEVCO’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PEDEVCO is more favorable than The American Energy Group.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The American Energy Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PEDEVCO $33.25 million 1.70 $260,000.00 $0.11 5.39

This table compares The American Energy Group and PEDEVCO”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

PEDEVCO has higher revenue and earnings than The American Energy Group.

Volatility & Risk

The American Energy Group has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PEDEVCO has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.3% of PEDEVCO shares are owned by institutional investors. 70.4% of PEDEVCO shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares The American Energy Group and PEDEVCO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The American Energy Group N/A N/A N/A PEDEVCO 6.57% 1.58% 1.39%

Summary

PEDEVCO beats The American Energy Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The American Energy Group

The American Energy Group, Ltd. operates as an energy resource royalty company. The company holds 18% interest in the Yasin (2768-7) Block in Pakistan; and interests in two oil and gas leases in Galveston County, Texas. It also holds a 2.5% working interest in the Sanjawi Block No. 3068-2, Zone II that covers an area of 2,258 square kilometer located in Baluchistan Province; and Zamzama North Block No. 2667-8, Zone III that covers an area of 1,229 square kilometer located in Sindh Province. The company was formerly known as Belize-American Corp. Internationale and changed its name to The American Energy Group, Ltd. in November 1994. The American Energy Group, Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Westport, Connecticut.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

