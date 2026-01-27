Brokerages Set Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target at $99.25

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th.

ALSN stock opened at $109.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.98. Allison Transmission has a fifty-two week low of $76.01 and a fifty-two week high of $119.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.12 and a 200-day moving average of $90.26.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.32). Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 40.46%. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.24%.

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total transaction of $176,932.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,974.59. This represents a 15.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $614,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 2,937.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 185,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,606,000 after purchasing an additional 179,243 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the second quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the second quarter valued at $1,041,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and seller of fully automatic transmissions and hybrid propulsion systems for commercial duty vehicles and off-highway equipment. The company’s products are engineered to improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance performance across a broad range of industries. Allison’s core transmission portfolio serves applications such as on-highway trucks and buses, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and military ground vehicles.

In addition to conventional automatic transmissions, Allison offers advanced hybrid systems that integrate electric motors with mechanical transmission components.

