MNEE Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $100.63 Million (MNEE)

MNEE (MNEE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 24th. One MNEE token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001116 BTC on popular exchanges. MNEE has a total market cap of $100.63 million and $83.97 thousand worth of MNEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MNEE has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MNEE alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89,419.25 or 0.99892713 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MNEE Token Profile

MNEE launched on April 25th, 2024. MNEE’s total supply is 100,717,433 tokens. MNEE’s official website is www.mnee.io. MNEE’s official Twitter account is @mnee_cash.

MNEE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MNEE (MNEE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. MNEE has a current supply of 100,717,433.4033. The last known price of MNEE is 1.00165801 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $86,653.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mnee.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MNEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MNEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MNEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MNEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MNEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.