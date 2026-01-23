Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,636 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $36,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 99,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,557,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $465.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $472.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $461.80. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $308.67 and a 12 month high of $493.00.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth. The index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index.

