Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Issues Earnings Results

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01), FiscalAI reports. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 8.57%.The business had revenue of $43.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.84 million.

Kearny Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $8.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.39 million, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.70. Kearny Financial has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.79.

Kearny Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KRNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Kearny Financial from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kearny Financial in a report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kearny Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 373.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 918,125 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,931,000 after purchasing an additional 724,297 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Kearny Financial by 402.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,681 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 171,916 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,348,893 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,002,000 after buying an additional 133,683 shares during the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 146.4% during the third quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 135,309 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 80,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 26.4% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 360,253 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 75,295 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial, Inc was the bank holding company for Kearny Bank, a New Jersey–based community bank offering a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services. Through its subsidiary, the company provided deposit products, lending facilities and electronic banking solutions to individuals, small businesses and middle-market corporations.

The company’s core products included checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, residential and commercial real estate loans, construction financing, equipment financing, home equity lines of credit and consumer installment loans.

