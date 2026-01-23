Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $672,000 Stake in Glaukos Corporation $GKOS

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its holdings in Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,548 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GKOS. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,090,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $215,914,000 after purchasing an additional 105,972 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Glaukos by 3.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,999,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $206,503,000 after buying an additional 68,497 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 50.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,827,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,814,000 after buying an additional 609,523 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 9.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $137,454,000 after buying an additional 115,529 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 7.7% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,167,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $120,628,000 after acquiring an additional 83,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 19,340 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,740,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 92,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,312,940. The trade was a 17.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $33,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 50,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,301,240. This represents a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 299,655 shares of company stock worth $33,935,025. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GKOS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Glaukos from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Glaukos from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.38.

Glaukos stock opened at $125.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.20. Glaukos Corporation has a 52 week low of $73.16 and a 52 week high of $163.71.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.11. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 18.65%.The company had revenue of $133.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Glaukos Corporation will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Glaukos Corporation is a medical technology company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative therapies for patients with glaucoma and other chronic eye diseases. The company’s core offerings focus on micro-invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS), designed to reduce intraocular pressure and manage glaucoma more safely and effectively than traditional surgical approaches. Glaukos’s flagship products include the iStent, iStent inject and iStent infinite trabecular micro-bypass stents, which are implanted during cataract surgery to improve aqueous outflow and help control eye pressure.

Beyond its MIGS portfolio, Glaukos has expanded into sustained drug-delivery solutions.

