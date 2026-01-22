ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 13,111 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 132% from the previous session’s volume of 5,654 shares.The stock last traded at $825.99 and had previously closed at $801.02.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rothschild Redb downgraded shares of ASM International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ASM International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.44 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $639.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $590.04.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $932.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.93 million. ASM International had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 24.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASM International NV will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

ASM International (OTCMKTS: ASMIY) is a Netherlands-based supplier of wafer processing equipment for the global semiconductor industry. The company develops and manufactures systems used in the deposition and formation of thin films on semiconductor wafers, with a strong reputation for atomic layer deposition (ALD) technology. Its equipment is used in the production of advanced logic, memory, power devices and related semiconductor components where precise control of film thickness and composition is critical.

ASM’s product portfolio centers on deposition and epitaxy platforms that support a range of process chemistries and materials, including ALD and other chemical vapor deposition techniques.

