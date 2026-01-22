Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Trading 13.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) were up 13.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.27 and last traded at $27.3550. Approximately 18,234 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 108,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on LYEL shares. HC Wainwright raised Lyell Immunopharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lyell Immunopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Lyell Immunopharma Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $548.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of -0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.09.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.81) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 96.68% and a negative net margin of 794,292.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyell Immunopharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYEL. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 19,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 107.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 20,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,768 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter valued at $258,000. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile

Lyell Immunopharma is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation T cell therapies for cancer. Leveraging a proprietary platform that combines cell therapy, gene editing and molecular discovery, Lyell seeks to overcome key barriers in the treatment of solid tumors. The company’s approach centers on engineering T cells to enhance their persistence, functionality and resistance to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple autologous T cell programs engineered to target tumor-associated antigens in solid malignancies such as melanoma, ovarian and pancreatic cancers.

