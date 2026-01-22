Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Stock Price Down 3.9% – Here’s Why

Leonardo S.P.A. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.89 and last traded at $33.1330. 21,472 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 71,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.48.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Leonardo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.57 and a 200-day moving average of $29.11.

Leonardo S.p.A. is an Italy-based global aerospace, defence and security company that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and systems for military, government and commercial customers. Its core activities span helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft, avionics and mission systems, air and naval defence electronics (including radars and sensors), cybersecurity and secure communications, as well as space systems and services. The company also provides systems integration, mission support, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) and training services across its product lines.

The business traces its modern identity to the former Finmeccanica group and was rebranded as Leonardo in 2017, reflecting a strategic emphasis on technology, research and innovation.

