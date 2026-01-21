Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 389,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,175 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $70,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $168.45 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.12 and a 12-month high of $207.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.50 billion, a PE ratio of 401.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.54.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 308,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $50,613,053.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at $97,082.08. This trade represents a 99.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 149,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $24,577,509.28. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,410,476.14. The trade was a 18.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,023,444 shares of company stock worth $167,394,629. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLTR. Zacks Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Weiss Ratings cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. HSBC lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.88.

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

