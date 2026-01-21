Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 21,900 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. $RHP

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 818,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,900 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.30% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $73,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth $321,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 603,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,072,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 229,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 108,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 8,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.16 per share, for a total transaction of $828,794.88. Following the acquisition, the chairman owned 888,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,839,001.60. This trade represents a 1.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $93.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.27 and a 1 year high of $108.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.90.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm had revenue of $592.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.98%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and operation of group?oriented, large convention center hotel resorts. The company’s portfolio is anchored by its Gaylord Hotels brand, offering integrated resort, convention, entertainment and dining experiences under long?term management agreements with Marriott International.

Ryman’s flagship properties include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center near Dallas/Fort Worth and Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.