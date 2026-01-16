Short Interest in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Declines By 62.3%

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,378 shares, a decrease of 62.3% from the December 15th total of 14,248 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,355 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 71,355 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 50.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,016,545 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,124,000 after purchasing an additional 341,856 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,950,000. Kanen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 585,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,156,000 after buying an additional 311,979 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at about $3,272,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 148.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 210,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 125,706 shares during the last quarter.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of DPG stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.13. 151,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,858. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.78.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%.

The Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc (NYSE: DPG) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The fund pursues its investment objectives primarily through equity and equity-related securities of companies engaged in the utility and infrastructure sectors, including regulated and non-regulated utilities, energy infrastructure, transportation, communications, water, and related businesses.

At least 80% of the fund’s total assets are invested in equity securities of utilities and infrastructure companies.

