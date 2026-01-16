KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 201 shares, a drop of 60.4% from the December 15th total of 507 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,042 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,042 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of KVLE stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.34. 2,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,694. KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.85 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.90. The company has a market cap of $28.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.83.

Get KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF alerts:

KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $1.6837 dividend. This is an increase from KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $6.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.6%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF

KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF ( NYSEARCA:KVLE Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

The KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (KVLE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3D\u002FL Value Line Dynamic Core Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap stocks with high dividend yields and rated highly on a safety and timeliness ranking system. KVLE was launched on Nov 24, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.