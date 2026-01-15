SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $90.96 and last traded at $90.8550, with a volume of 2434388 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.78.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Stock Up 1.5%

The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Retail ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,416,000. Clear Street LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 1,150.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,325,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 12,256.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 882,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,030,000 after buying an additional 875,082 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 346.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 976,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,168,000 after acquiring an additional 758,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 191.2% in the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,265,000 after acquiring an additional 524,100 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Company Profile

