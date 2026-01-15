Imaflex (CVE:IFX) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.33 and last traded at C$2.33, with a volume of 134000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.33.

Imaflex Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.73, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$121.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.30 and a beta of -0.09.

About Imaflex

Imaflex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells flexible packaging materials for industrial and agriculture markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers metallized plastic films; polyethylene films and bags; agricultural films, including mulch, solarization, fumigation, compostable, and crop protection films; converter films; and industrial bags, such as garbage, compostable, and gaylord bags, as well as bags on rolls. The company primarily operates under the Shine N’ Ripe XL and ADVASEAL brand names.

