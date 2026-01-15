First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 155,086 shares, a drop of 51.8% from the December 15th total of 322,012 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 470,327 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 470,327 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AIRR opened at $109.69 on Thursday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 1 year low of $59.22 and a 1 year high of $110.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.64 and a 200-day moving average of $94.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.29.

Get First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF alerts:

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a $0.0276 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This is a positive change from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Institutional Trading of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRR. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 107.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.