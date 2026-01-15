Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 11,048 shares, a drop of 72.6% from the December 15th total of 40,366 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,041 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,041 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

ACGLO stock opened at $20.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.78 and a 200-day moving average of $21.12. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $22.25.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a $0.3406 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. This is a boost from Arch Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global provider of insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products. The company offers property and casualty insurance for commercial and personal lines, including solutions for professional liability, marine, and energy risks. In addition, Arch Capital is active in the mortgage insurance sector, providing primary mortgage guaranty and portfolio reinsurance for residential and commercial mortgages. It also participates in specialty programs, such as political violence, aviation, and cyber coverage.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda, Arch Capital Group has established a presence across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.