ATI (NYSE:ATI) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $125.45 and last traded at $124.32, with a volume of 1176757 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.46.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ATI from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. KeyCorp upgraded ATI from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $98.00 target price on ATI in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on ATI from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ATI in a report on Monday, December 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.14.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. ATI had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. ATI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.21 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.840-0.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 2,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.26, for a total value of $242,289.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 21,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,013.24. The trade was a 10.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 10,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.69, for a total transaction of $1,029,945.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 119,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,663,599.86. This trade represents a 8.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 158,630 shares of company stock valued at $16,144,855 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 2.6% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,147,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,394,349,000 after acquiring an additional 436,131 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in ATI by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,900,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,201 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ATI by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,042,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,476,000 after purchasing an additional 415,479 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ATI by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,435,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,353,000 after purchasing an additional 57,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ATI by 7.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,142,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,210,000 after buying an additional 142,696 shares during the period.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

