AppTech Payments (NASDAQ:APCX) vs. Moatable (NYSE:MTBLY) Financial Contrast

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.5% of Moatable shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of AppTech Payments shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.4% of Moatable shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.9% of AppTech Payments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Moatable and AppTech Payments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moatable -1.97% -2.47% -1.69% AppTech Payments -3,119.45% -398.98% -153.45%

Volatility & Risk

Moatable has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppTech Payments has a beta of -0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moatable $52.07 million 0.96 -$8.99 million ($0.14) -21.79 AppTech Payments $276,000.00 38.63 -$18.51 million ($0.19) -1.61

This table compares Moatable and AppTech Payments”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Moatable has higher revenue and earnings than AppTech Payments. Moatable is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AppTech Payments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Moatable beats AppTech Payments on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moatable

Moatable, Inc. engages in the software as a service business in the United States and internationally. The company develops Chime, an all-in-one real estate sales acceleration and client lifecycle management platform that allows real estate professionals to obtain and nurture leads, close transactions, and retain their clients; and Trucker Path, a driver-centric online transportation management platform to make freight transportation fast, reliable, and efficient. It also provides online and mobile services for the trucking industry in North America. In addition, the company offers bookkeeping and operations management solutions to property managers and landlords. The company was formerly known as Renren Inc. and changed its name to Moatable, Inc. in June 2023. Moatable, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About AppTech Payments

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant transaction services offer processing payments for credit and debit cards through point-of-sale equipment, e-commerce gateways, periodic automatic clearing house payments, and gift and loyalty programs. The company also offers integrated solutions for frictionless digital and mobile payment acceptance, as well as multi-use case, multi-channel, API-driven, and account-based issuer processing for card, digital tokens, and payment transfer transaction services; hosted ecommerce checkout, a flexible payment gateway; and text payment technology, alternative payment methods (APMs), and contactless payments. In addition, it provides FinZeo, a fintech platform. The company was formerly known as AppTech Corp. AppTech Payments Corp. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

