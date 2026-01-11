Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FCX. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 4.2%

NYSE:FCX opened at $56.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $81.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.45. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $57.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.96.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 7.97%.Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 21.13%.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 28,423 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,364,019.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 105,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,053,059.06. The trade was a 21.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 9,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $456,201.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 38,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,349.26. This trade represents a 19.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,962.9% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 722 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Freeport-McMoRan

Here are the key news stories impacting Freeport-McMoRan this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher price targets from major banks (Scotiabank raised its target to $63; JPMorgan raised to $68) signal stronger analyst conviction and provide upside support for the stock. Scotiabank price target raised

Analyst upgrades and higher price targets from major banks (Scotiabank raised its target to $63; JPMorgan raised to $68) signal stronger analyst conviction and provide upside support for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Independent research and media pieces (Zacks, MSN/other outlets) highlight strong copper markets, supply tightness and robust demand as drivers for FCX’s growth outlook. Those narratives bolster investor enthusiasm for mining/copper exposure. Zacks: FCX is a strong growth stock

Independent research and media pieces (Zacks, MSN/other outlets) highlight strong copper markets, supply tightness and robust demand as drivers for FCX’s growth outlook. Those narratives bolster investor enthusiasm for mining/copper exposure. Positive Sentiment: Options activity: notable call buying and heavy call-volume flows have been reported recently, consistent with bullish positioning by traders. Such flows can amplify short?term upside. Call options activity reported

Options activity: notable call buying and heavy call-volume flows have been reported recently, consistent with bullish positioning by traders. Such flows can amplify short?term upside. Neutral Sentiment: Consensus broker ratings skew positive (overall “Buy”), reflecting broad analyst support but also setting expectations that could be sensitive to execution or commodity price moves. Consensus Buy from brokerages

Consensus broker ratings skew positive (overall “Buy”), reflecting broad analyst support but also setting expectations that could be sensitive to execution or commodity price moves. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have filed or announced securities?fraud class action suits and investor investigation notices against FCX (claims cover Feb 15, 2022–Sep 24, 2025). These filings create legal risk, potential defense costs and distraction that can weigh on sentiment. Levi & Korsinsky class action notice

Multiple law firms have filed or announced securities?fraud class action suits and investor investigation notices against FCX (claims cover Feb 15, 2022–Sep 24, 2025). These filings create legal risk, potential defense costs and distraction that can weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Several plaintiff firms (Robbins Geller, Bragar Eagel & Squire, Faruqi & Faruqi, Kirby McInerney, Gross Law Firm, etc.) are soliciting lead?plaintiff motions with a near?term deadline (Jan. 12), increasing the probability of consolidated litigation and potential recovery claims. That timetable raises short?term legal overhang. Robbins Geller / lead plaintiff deadline

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

