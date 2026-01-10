TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG) Shares Down 10.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG – Get Free Report) fell 10.9% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21. 140,870 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 104,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.
TriStar Gold News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting TriStar Gold this week:
TriStar Gold Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$72.17 million, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 0.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.18.
About TriStar Gold
TriStar Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal prospects in the Americas. Its flagship property is its 100% owned the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that covers an area of approximately 17,177 hectares located in Pará State, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.
