Nortec Minerals (CVE:NVT) Trading 50% Higher – Should You Buy?

Nortec Minerals Corp. (CVE:NVT – Get Free Report) was up 50% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 665,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 164% from the average daily volume of 251,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Nortec Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$2.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.23.

Nortec Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nortec Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, zinc, copper, lead, silver, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the Tammela project located in southwest Finland; the Sturgeon Lake VMS property located in Ontario, Canada; and the Mattagami River zinc project located in Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as Nortec Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Nortec Minerals Corp. in January 2010. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nortec Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nortec Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.