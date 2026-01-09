Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE) Stock Price Down 12.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Inomin Mines Inc. (CVE:MINE – Get Free Report) dropped 12.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 182,020 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 170,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Inomin Mines Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 5.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.06.

About Inomin Mines

Inomin Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It explores for magnesium, nickel, gold, silver, copper, chromium, cobalt, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Inovent Capital Inc Inomin Mines Inc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

